iPhone 14 Max to get 120Hz display from LG: Report

San Francisco, Dec 29 (IANS) Apple is planning to launch four new handsets iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro as well as iPhone 14 Pro Max next year and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone 14 Max may come with a 120Hz LTPO screen.

The news comes days after LG succeeded in producing 120Hz LTPO display panels and securing a sizable order from Apple for the same, reports PhoneArena.

A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

The iPhone 14 Max will be the successor to the iPhone 14 Mini and will feature a large 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display. The screen will be the same size as the one found on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Earlier iPhone 14 Pro models have been tipped to feature punch-hole displays along with 8GB RAM. The 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max have been tipped to use LG Display LTPO 120Hz OLED panels.

In addition, Apple is also planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September 2022.

Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot. However, a new report from MacRumors, says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

