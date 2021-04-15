iPhone for Apples? This England man got lucky in promotional order mix up

Have you ever gotten your online order mixed up? It is likely. This England man’s order too was mixed up, but he got lucky.
Nick James, of Twickenham in England, ordered groceries online. When he collected the order at a local store, he was surprised to receive an iPhone SE instead of apples.
James ordered from his local Tesco Extra in Twickenham in England; when he went to collect his order, the staff told him that there was a surprise in his bag.
James was startled as he did not ever expect the surprise gift to be an Apple iPhone. “I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something” he told the Mirror.
It turns out the iPhone gift was a part of a new marketing scheme by Tesco, which is running this campaign for their online shoppers. It’s called the ‘Super Substitute’, in which they replace a normal item with a surprise tech product gift as a giveaway for few lucky customers. The original item will also be included in the package.
James, thus, also received his apples.
Tesco Mobile is giving away 80 such items as giveaways till April 18 only at limited stores.
The idea was to bring a smile to their customers with no string attached.