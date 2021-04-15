iPhone for Apples? This England man got lucky in promotional order mix up

Have you ever gotten your online order mixed up? It is likely. This England man’s order too was mixed up, but he got lucky.

Nick James, of Twickenham in England, ordered groceries online. When he collected the order at a local store, he was surprised to receive an iPhone SE instead of apples.

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

James ordered from his local Tesco Extra in Twickenham in England; when he went to collect his order, the staff told him that there was a surprise in his bag.

James was startled as he did not ever expect the surprise gift to be an Apple iPhone. “I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something” he told the Mirror.

It turns out the iPhone gift was a part of a new marketing scheme by Tesco, which is running this campaign for their online shoppers. It’s called the ‘Super Substitute’, in which they replace a normal item with a surprise tech product gift as a giveaway for few lucky customers. The original item will also be included in the package.

James, thus, also received his apples.

From today until 18 April we’re substituting everyday groceries in https://t.co/OGFV7K5Cpc Click+Collect orders for brand new phones, tech & wearables. We can’t wait!



For T&Cs head to https://t.co/NgMKD7llQ7#SupermarketMobile pic.twitter.com/Pco7TEtBaV — Tesco Mobile (@tescomobile) April 7, 2021

Tesco Mobile is giving away 80 such items as giveaways till April 18 only at limited stores.

The idea was to bring a smile to their customers with no string attached.