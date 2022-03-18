iPhone SE 2022 sales expected to hit 30mn this year

San Francisco: Apple’s new iPhone SE shipments are expected to reach 30 million units in 2022, a new report claimed.

According to estimates by DigiTimes research analysts Sean Lin and Luke Lin, Apple has enough components for about five million iPhone SE 2022 devices in the first quarter of this year, but it claims that the shipments for the more affordable device are expected to be lower than in the first quarter.

The shipments are expected to rise to 11 million devices in the second quarter.

As per report, the iPhone SE will help populate the market with more 5G capable devices outside of China.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750×1,334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.

The new iPhone comes with a single 12MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens — just like the previous iPhone SE.

The rear camera on the iPhone SE (2022) supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

For selfies and video chats, the iPhone SE (2022) offers a 7MP camera sensor at the front.

The A15 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 13, comes to iPhone SE. A15 Bionic packs a 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, making iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8.

The 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party applications, as well as unlocking features for iPhone SE like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation.

The iPhone SE (2022) comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.