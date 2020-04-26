iPhone users! This message can crash Apple devices in seconds

NEW DELHI: Here’s an important ‘warning’ if you use an Apple devices.

There’s a text message that has been circulating on secure messaging platform Telegram as well as a number of forums that particularly affects Apple devices running on iOS.

This string of characters are from the Sindhi language and includes Italian flag emoji.

The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020

The bug wreaks havoc as soon as the notification of the text message drops in, or you scroll past the characters and crash iPhones or disable the touchscreen.

Apple has acknowledged the issue and is already seems to be working on a fix.

