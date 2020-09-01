IPL 13: Behind-the-scenes docu-series on the Rajasthan Royals launched

1st September 2020
Jaipur, Sep 1 : Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals will be part of a a three-part documentary series produced by Red Bull Media House.

‘Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals’ will take the viewers behind-the-scenes with the franchise through their rollercoaster 2019 IPL season.

The documentary series available worldwide on Red Bull TV unravels the secrets of the Royals family, including interviews and never-before-seen footage from the Royals camp.

Featuring stars like skipper Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Varun Aaron and Riyan Parag, the documentary brings fans closer than ever before to the highs and lows of a season.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the leading cricket teams in India. They won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League and have been represented by celebrated players like Rahul Dravid, Shane Warne, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, AjinkyaRahane, and others.

