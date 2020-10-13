IPL 13: CSK win toss, opt to bat first against SRH

Abdullah FahadPublished: 13th October 2020 7:33 pm IST
IPL 13: CSK win toss, opt to bat first against SRH

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The last time these two teams met in the ongoing IPL, SRH defeated CSK by seven wickets.

CSK have had a worst IPL tournament so far, the MS Dhoni-led side has won just two games out of the seven matches so far.

On the other hand, SRH has clinched three out of seven games with a positive net run rate.

Both CSK and SRH have made one change. Piyush Chawla comes in for CSK while Shahbaz Nadeem has replaced Abhishek Sharma in the SRH squad.

READ:  Dhoni's struggling CSK face SunRisers (IPL Match Preview 29)

CSK Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 13th October 2020 7:33 pm IST
Back to top button