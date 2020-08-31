IPL 13: Daredevils pacer Nortje looks forward to bowling with Rabada

Sports/Cricket

Dubai, Aug 31 : Having joined the Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) sseason, South African pacer Anrich Nortje took part in his first nets session on Sunday evening here, and seemed delighted to step out on to the field after having spent a week in quarantine after arriving in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s good to be out and on the grass, and not on the balcony. I can’t explain it, but it feels like I’ve been locked up in prison for some days. So, it’s great to be outside,” he said. “I tried to take it easy on the first day. It will be more intense slowly but surely over the next few days. But it was so great to be bowling on an actual square,” said the right-arm fast bowler.

“It’s a bit surreal to be out here, and with the Delhi Capitals. I was a late replacement, and till the time I sat on the plane I wasn’t sure if things were really happening. I wasn’t sure I was going to finally get here, and if the tournament was going to go ahead; I was just very happy. It kicked in once I got on to the flight,” said the 28-year-old player.

Nortje, who represneted KKR last season but could not make IPL debut due to a shoulder injury, also reckons that the team environment could be a big factor in the upcoming season. “It’s a great bunch of guys, and I look forward to gelling with them. We all know that it’s going to be a long season, but if the team environment is good, it can often feel like fewer days.”

Nortje seemed excited on the prospect of bowling with compatriot Kagiso Rabada. “I look forward to bowling with KG when he gets here, and I hope that makes us a potent bowling side. We’ve definitely got the pace. It will be interesting to see how the wickets play, but I’m sure all captains would want a couple of quicks in their side to make their job a little bit easier,” said Nortje, who was named Cricket South Africa’s Newcomer of the Year for 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.