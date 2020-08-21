IPL 13: Delhi Capitals announce JSW Group as principal sponsor

New Delhi, Aug 21 : Delhi Capitals on Friday announced JSW Group as the team’s principal sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League to be held in UAE between September 19 to November 10. JSW Group comes in place of Daikin Air-Conditioning who had been the Delhi franchises principal sponsors since 2015.

Commenting on the new principal sponsor, Parth Jindal, Chairman and Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals said, “We at the JSW Group see this as a tremendous opportunity to step in as principal sponsor for the Delhi Capitals.”

“The fact that JSW is rapidly increasing its consumer facing businesses across steel, cement and paints also calls for the JSW brand to be more visible and there are few properties that garner the viewership of the IPL.

“At JSW, we strive to be “better everyday”, and over the past two years we have been witness to the DC team adopting this very same philopshy and constantly striving to reach new heights. We, at JSW have no doubt that this DC team has all the ingredients to bring the trophy to the capital city and to get the opportunity to be assosciated with a team filled with so much talent, youth and experience is something that is very exciting for every single JSWite,” he added.

Jindal is the Director of JSW Steel USA, Founder of JSW Sports and Managing Director for JSW Group’s Cement and Paints businesses.

Speaking about his expectations on the team’s performance during the new season, Jindal said, “The upcoming edition of the IPL will be different for more reasons than one. I have full faith in our team’s players and coaching staff to better the results of the previous year. I wish them all the very best as they prepare to depart for UAE.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.