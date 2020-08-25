IPL 13: MPL signs on as sponsor for RCB

25th August 2020
New Delhi, Aug 25 : eSports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) announced on Tuesday that it has signed as a sponsor for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The T20 league is set to start on September 19 and will be played in the UAE.

“We are delighted to have Mobile Premier League as one of our partners. RCB’s biggest strength lies in the love and support the team gets from their fans and it would be exciting to open avenues for them to engage with the team and we share this ethos with MPL of being committed to our fans to bring continuous at-home cricket experiences for them,” said RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad unveiled a spate of existing and new sponsors for the 13th edition of the IPL.

Leading the line-up of principal sponsors is JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. As a title sponsor, the cement brand’s logo will be carried on the ‘jersey front’.

Ralco Tyres and Valvoline are other principal sponsors and their logos will be carried on the back and right upper chest on the front of jersey, respectively. Jio, TCL, Dream 11, Jai Raj Steel, Nerolac and Colgate have all signed on as partners for IPL 13, with their logos and branding set to be prominently displayed on the team’s match kits.

Tyka, Fancode, IB Cricket and Double Horse have also partnered with the franchise.

