IPL 13: We need to protect the bio-secure bubble, says Kohli

Dubai, Aug 24 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said on Monday that one mistake could spoil their Indian Premier League (IPL) season during the team’s first virtual team meeting here.

The 13th edition of the IPL will start in the UAE from September 19. India captain Kohli-led RCB are yet to win an IPL title.

“We have followed what’s been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised,” Kohli said in a video shared on RCB’s Twitter handle.

“Because I think one mistake by any one of us could literally spoil the whole tournament. And none of us want to do that,” he said.

RCB’s director of cricket operations Mike Hesson, who was present in the meeting along with head coach Simon Katich, shed light on the consequences of violating the rules.

“It (violation) will be dealt with very seriously. For accidental breach, players will be removed and sent to isolation for seven days and then come back only after he tests negative. There will be strong consequences if the players choose to do that (violate protocols). They will sign a document which explains the consequences,” Hesson said.

Kohli added, “We have to understand that we need to protect the bubble.”

Kohli also stressed on the need to develop a good team culture from the first day.

“I can’t wait to get to our first practice session, something that we all are going to cherish. An opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1. For me it’s all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels a part of the team equally and everyone feels responsible for where we want to go equally,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.