IPL 2020: Gujarat win toss, opt to bowl against CSK; injured Hardik misses out

Pune: Stand-in Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, here on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Rashid mentioned that regular captain Hardik Pandya has a bit of stiffness in the groin area and will take rest for this game, which forced them to make two changes. Wriddhiman Saha and Alzarri Joseph came in place of Pandya and Matthew Wade for Gujarat.

“We would like to bowl first. Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn’t want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it’s kind of a dream. So I just want to learn as much as I can and give my 100 percent. Matthew Wade is out and Saha is in. It’s just to balance it out as Hardik is absent,” said Rashid.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are playing with the same playing XI, which won them their last game.

“We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game, we had a day off and were back to basics with the training and stuff. The same team for us,” said Jadeja.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami