IPL 2020: Hooda lone warrior as KXIP post 153/6 against CSK

MansoorUpdated: 1st November 2020 5:45 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Deepak Hooda played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a total of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sent into bat first, KXIP got off to a good start as openers KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal put on 48 runs for the first wicket. However, CSK came back strongly in the sixth over as Lungi Ngidi clean bowled Agarwal (26).

Lungi Ngidi then foxed KL Rahul (29) as the Kings XI Punjab skipper failed to read the slower ball, and as a result, he was bowled. In the 11th over, Nicholas Pooran (22) was sent back to the pavilion by Shardul Thakur, and KXIP was reduced to 68/3.

Imran Tahir got the big wicket of Chris Gayle (12) in the 12th over as he had the left-handed batsman adjudged leg-before wicket and as a result, KXIP was left struggling at 72/4. Deepak Hooda and Mandeep Singh then got together at the crease, and the duo put on 36 runs for the fifth wicket.

In the 17th over, Ravindra Jadeja bowled Mandeep (14), and this pegged KXIP back, However, Deepak Hooda managed to hit some big shots in the final overs, and as a result, KXIP managed to post a total of more than the 150-run mark. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Kings XI Punjab 153/6 (Deepak Hooda 62*, KL Rahul 29, Lungi Ngidi 3-39)

