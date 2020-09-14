IPL 2020: KKR welcomes US fast bowler Ali Khan

The 29-year-old rose to prominence during the 2018 Global T20 Canada, where he caught the attention of Bravo, who brought the youngster to the CPL

By Mansoor Updated: 14th September 2020 12:44 pm IST
Source:Twitter/Venky Mysore

Abu Dhabi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday welcomed US fast bowler Ali Khan who has been roped in as replacement for English pacer Harry Gurney ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Welcome to the #KKRfamily @IamAlikhan23! Enjoy @IPL & the experience. Tough luck @gurneyhf. Get well soon. You will be missed. @KKRiders @TKRiders #KKRHaiTaiyaar,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a tweet.

Gurney, who is scheduled to have surgery related to a shoulder injury, had last month pulled out of both the IPL and T20 Blast competition.Khan’s signing will make him the first American player to feature in the IPL.

READ:  Despite COVID-19, Andhra sees spike in tax revenue: Data

The right-arm fast bowler will come into the IPL on the back of a successful campaign at the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the Trinbago Knight Riders — the CPL franchise with the same parent company as KKR — in which they won all 12 matches to seal the title.

In this season, Khan took eight wickets in eight matches that he played.

The 29-year-old rose to prominence during the 2018 Global T20 Canada, where he caught the attention of Bravo, who brought the youngster to the CPL. That year, he picked up 16 wickets from 12 matches for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

READ:  New York shines in blue for those killed in 9/11 terror attack

Dinesh Karthik-led Knight Riders will begin their tournament campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 23.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close