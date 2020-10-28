IPL 2020: MI defeat RCB by five wickets

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in an IPL game here on Wednesday to all but qualify for the playoffs.

Put in to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 164 for six in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, MI chased down the target of 165 with five balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 164/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 74, Josh Philippe 33; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14).

Mumbai Indians: 166/5 in 19.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Mohammed Siraj 2/28, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/37).

Source: PTI