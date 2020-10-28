IPL 2020: MI win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

MansoorPublished: 28th October 2020 7:32 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai is playing with the same eleven that played the last game.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli made three changes to his side. Navdeep Saini misses out, Shivam Dube comes in. Josh Phillipe comes in for Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn comes in for Moeen Ali.

MI playing XI:

Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB playing XI:

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Source: ANI

