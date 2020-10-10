IPL 2020: RCB beat CSK by 37 runs

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore rode on skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90 off 52 balls to beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in an IPL game on Saturday.

Batting first, RCB scored 169 for 4 and then restricted CSK to 132 for 8. Chris Morris with 3 for 19 as the most successful bowler for RCB while Washington Sundar also got a couple of wickets. Ambati Rayudu top-scored with 42 off 40 balls.

Brief Scores:

RCB 169/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 90 not out off 52 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 33 off 33 balls). CSK 132/8 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 42, Chris Morris 3/19, Washington Sundar 2/16). RCB won by 37 runs.

That's that from Match 25. #RCB win by 37 runs and register their fourth victory of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/0WncvUTDqW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020

Source: PTI