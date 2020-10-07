IPL 2020: Steve Smith fined Rs 12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals suffered a 57-run loss to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

By MansoorPublished: 7th October 2020 12:49 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side’s slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here.

Given that this was his team’s first offense of the season, Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020,” the IPL said in a media statement.

“As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it added.

The Australian had a forgettable match as he perished for just six while chasing a big target of 194.

Mumbai Indians rode on a sizzling unbeaten 79 off 44 balls by Suryakumar Yadav to post 193 for 4 and then bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 136 to register a comfortable win.

Earlier in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer were also fined Rs 12 lakh each for their respective team’s slow over rate.

Source: PTI

