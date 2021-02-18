IPL 2021 Auction: Pujara thanks CSK for showing faith in him

Chennai: Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara expressed gratitude after he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 50 lakh in mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

As soon as Pujara was brought by CSK there was a round of applause for him. Pujara has played 30 games in the IPL and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions. He last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014, the year they reached the final.

Pujara thanked CSK for showing faith in him and he is looking forward to the cash-rich league.

“Thank you for showing the faith. Look forward!” Pujara tweeted.

CSK also bought England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham for 7 crore and 9.5 crore respectively. With this Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction.

Also, uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of Rs 20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore during the auction while England batsman Dawid Malan was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore.

Karun Nair, who had his base price as Rs 50 lakh, did not find any takers and he went unsold quite early in the auction. England batters Alex Hales and Jason Roy, who had their base price as Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively, also did not find any takers and also went unsold.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (14.25 crore), Chris Morris (16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson (14 crore) were the biggest buys in the auction.

Source: ANI