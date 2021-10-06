IPL 2021: Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Kohli said his playing eleven was unchanged from their six-run win against Punjab Kings on Sunday. “We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 runs short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure.”

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said his side was also unchanged from their six-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. “Exciting opportunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team.”

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Umran Malik