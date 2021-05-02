IPL 2021: DC win toss, choose to bowl against PK

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bowl against Punjab Kings (PK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal is captaining PK in the match after regular skipper KL Rahul was hospitalised with acute appendicitis.

Agarwal said that Dawid Malan, the No.1 ranked batsman in T20 Internationals will make his debut for the team and replaces Nicholas Pooran. DC captain Rishabh Pant said that they have made no changes to the team that won by seven wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), hris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami