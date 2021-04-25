IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against SRH

Chennai: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday evening won the toss and elected to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad in match number 20 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Delhi have brought in Axar Patel in place of Lalit Yadav.

“We are gonna bat first. I think the wicket looks drier. There’ll be less dew today because of the weather. We are gonna judge ourselves as a fielding unit. One change. We have Axar coming in for Lalit,” Pant said after winning the toss.

SRH, on the other hand, have also made one change to their playing XI.

They have brought in Jagadeesha Suchith in place of injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Bhuvi’s pulled up, bit sore. Suchith’s coming in for him. That’s what we feel is best team to play against this team. Each wicket is pretty much the same. We have to assess here with the ball first and chase down whatever they set,” said SRH captain David Warner.

Delhi won their last two games while Hyderabad also registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the last match.

Delhi Capitals playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI:

David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

