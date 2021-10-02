IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Sharjah: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the match 46 of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday.

Delhi made only one change in their team as they brought in Prithvi Shaw in place of Lalit Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, DC captain Pant said he feels chasing will be a better option at Sharjah. “When we played the last time, it felt like a better option to chase here. DC will take one match at a time, and even though we qualified, we will take one at a time,” Pant said.

On the other hand, Mumbai also made one change as Jayant Yadav came into the team in place of Rahul Chahar. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he was not sure about batting first and chasing on this wicket.

“I was in two minds about batting and bowling. Teams have lost batting first and chasing, so it doesn’t matter, we have to play good cricket and put runs on the board. Our bowling is amazing and has restricted oppositions so we just have to bat well and get a par score,” said Rohit.

“We know where we stand on the table but we have to focus on what we have in hand, and on the particular occasion. We have a good squad and have to perform collectively,” he added.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.