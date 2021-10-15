IPL 2021 Final: Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl first

Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Friday. Both teams are unchanged from their respective wins in the Qualifiers.

After winning the toss, Morgan said, “The wicket looks good and there’s some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight.”

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who is playing his 300th T20 match, said that he too would have elected to bowl first. “Initially it (ball) stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down. Toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both.”

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy

