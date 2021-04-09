IPL 2021: Harshal Patel becomes first bowler to take fifer against Mumbai Indians

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Harshal Patel on Friday became the first-ever bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harshal achieved the feat in the opening match of this year’s cash-rich league here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The 30-year-old bowler picked three wickets in the final over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings to restrict the side to 159/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Harshal dismissed Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, and Kieron Pollard in the final over after sending Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion in the 18th and 16th over respectively.

In the IPL 2020 opener, after being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a good start with Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn scoring regular boundaries. However, the duo only managed to form a 24-run partnership as Rohit (19) got run out in the fourth over.

Suryakumar Yadav then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Lynn. Both played with an aggressive mindset and took the team’s score to 86/1 after the completion of 10 overs.

In the 11th over, Kyle Jamieson put an end to their impressive 70-run partnership as the pacer dismissed Suryakumar (31). Soon after that, Washington Sundar caught and bowled Lynn, who missed his half-century by one run.

Ishan and Hardik then came out in the middle. However, this partnership also did not last long as Harshal removed Hardik (13) in the 16th over, bringing Pollard on the field.

RCB bowlers continued their sublime bowling performance and did not allow Mumbai Indians batters to settle.

Kishan (28) too was sent back to the pavilion in the 18th over by Harshal. Krunal then joined Pollard and the duo took the team’s score over the 150-run mark in the 19th over.

Harshal bowled the final over of the innings and dismissed Krunal and Pollard on the first two deliveries. Harshal then bowled Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah got run out on the final delivery of the over.