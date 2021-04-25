IPL 2021: Jadeja leads with bat and ball as CSK beat RCB by 69 runs

By Mansoor|   Published: 25th April 2021 7:30 pm IST
Imran Tahir of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Navdeep Saini of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 19 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on the 25th April 2021. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Jadeja took three wickets and gave away just 13 runs as RCB were restricted to 122/9 in reply to CSK’s 191/4, which also came largely due to Jadeja’s blistering 62 off 28 balls. Jadeja hit 37 runs off the last over of the CSK innings bowled by Harshal Patel, hitting five sixes and four, making it the joint most expensive over in the history of the IPL.

RCB came into the match having won all four of the matches that they have played thus far.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50; Harshal Patel 3/51, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/24) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 122/9 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/13, Imran Tahir 2/16) by 69 runs

Source: IANS

