IPL 2021: KKR coach Brendon McCullum arrives in Mumbai

By Qayam|   Published: 28th March 2021 10:51 am IST
Brendon McCullum

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum arrived in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Pleased to be back in Mumbai. An exciting @IPL season awaits for our @KKRiders,” McCullum tweeted.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. KKR will play their first game on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done away with soft signals for the upcoming IPL. In its updated playing conditions for this year’s IPL, accessed by ANI, the BCCI clearly stated that the on-field officials would not be allowed to give soft signals when referring a decision to the third umpire.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button