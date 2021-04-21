IPL 2021: KKR win toss, opt to field against CSK

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

At the time of toss, Morgan said, “We are going to bowl. Hopefully, change of fortunes for us as well. It is normally a very good wicket here and the majority of the games have been competitive. Chasing in Chennai hasn’t been fruitful for anyone and chasing at Wankhede is productive. Harbhajan misses out and Nagarkoti comes in.”

On the other hand, CSK captain MS Dhoni said: “Looks similar. But will be tacky and we have to be watchful in the first few overs. There was less dew and the spinners could bowl freely. We get too much dew then the lengths are quite different. We have rested Bravo for this game and Ngidi comes in.”

CSK won their last game comfortably by 45 runs against Rajasthan Royals on Monday while Kolkata lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 38 runs.

KKR has made two changes as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine come in for Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan.

CSK has made one change and rested Dwayne Bravo. Lungi Ngidi replaces him in the side.

KKR:

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.