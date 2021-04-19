IPL 2021 Match 12: CSK vs RR

By Mansoor|   Updated: 19th April 2021 11:50 pm IST
Mumbai: Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after taking the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)

