IPL 2021 Match 13: DC vs MI

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 21st April 2021 12:20 am IST
Chennai: Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians successfully appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tuesday April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)

