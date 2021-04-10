IPL 2021 Match 2: CSK v DC

Mumbai: Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Dwayne Bravo celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals with M S Dhooni during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)(PTI04_10_2021_000301B)
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fiftyt during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dhawan, Shaw star in Delhi Capitals' 7-wicket victory over CSK
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings bowled out during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Mumbai: Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals reacts during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

