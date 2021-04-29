IPL 2021 Match 24: MI vs RR

New Delhi: Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) New Delhi: Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) New Delhi: Sanju Samson Captain of Rajasthan Royals during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) New Delhi: Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) New Delhi: Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) New Delhi: Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL) New Delhi: Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians celebrate the win during match 24 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics for IPL)