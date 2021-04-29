IPL 2021 Match 25: DC v KKR

By Mansoor|   Updated: 29th April 2021 11:36 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals after their win during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Ahmedabad: Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Ahmedabad: Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals appeals during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Ahmedabad: Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Ahmedabad: Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals walk back during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Ahmedabad: Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders bats during match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)

