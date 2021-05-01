IPL 2021 Match 27: MI v CSK

New Delhi: Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super King during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings hitting a over boundary during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians appeals during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings duck the bouncer during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings celebrates his fifty during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians hitting a over boundary during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi:Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings hits over the top for six during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi:Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians celebrates his fifty during match 27 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium,in New Delhi,May 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

