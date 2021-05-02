IPL 2021 Match 28: RR v SRH

By Mansoor|   Updated: 3rd May 2021 1:00 am IST
New Delhi: Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Mustafizur Rahman of Rajasthan Royals appeals for the wicket of Kane Williamson Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Kedar Jadhav of Sunrisers Hyderabad out by Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson during match 28 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the victory during match 28 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

