IPL 2021 Match 3: KKR vs SRH

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th April 2021 11:35 pm IST
Chennai: Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after taking the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Rides, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai: Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Rides, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai:-Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
IPL 2021: Spirited all-round performance helps KKR defeat SRH by 10 runs
Chennai: Prasidh Krishna of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of David Warner Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Rides, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai:- Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Chennai:- Kolkata Knight Riders players after the match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium,in Chennai, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

