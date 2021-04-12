IPL 2021 Match 3: RR vs PK

Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics) Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics) Mumbai: K Rahul of Punjab Kings bats during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics) Mumbai:Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics) Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings drops a catch during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics) Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Sportzpics) Source: PTI