IPL 2021 Match 3: RR vs PK

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 12th April 2021 11:51 pm IST
Mumbai: KL Rahul of Punjab Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: K Rahul of Punjab Kings bats during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai:Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings drops a catch during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button