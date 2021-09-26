IPL 2021: Match 37- SRH v PBKS

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th September 2021 9:50 am IST
IPL 2021: Match 37- SRH v PK
Sharjah: Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad appeals for the wicket of Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings during match 37 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad runout during match 37 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad bats during match 37 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 37 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Aiden Markram of Punjab Kings bats during match 37 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after takes a wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Punjab Kings during match 37 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button