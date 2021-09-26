IPL 2021: Match 39 – RCB v MI

Dubai: Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hattric wicket during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indias, held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hattric wicket during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indias, held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates his hattric wicket during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indias, held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indias, held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalorep lays a shot during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indias, held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: V Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore reacts during match 39 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indias, held at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)