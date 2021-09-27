IPL 2021: Match 40 – SRH vs RR

Published: 27th September 2021
Dubai: Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of match 40 of the Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 40 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad bats during match 40 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 40 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Mahipal Lomror of Rajasthan Royals during match 40 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Mahipal Lomror of Rajasthan Royalsbats during match 40 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

