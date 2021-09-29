IPL 2021: Match 41 – KKR vs DC

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 29th September 2021 10:03 am IST
IPL 2021: Match 41 - KKR vs DC
Sharjah: Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals reacts during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Sharjah: Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 41 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah: Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 41 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)
Sharjah:Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI09_28_2021_000128B)

