IPL 2021: Match 47 – RR vs CSK

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 3rd October 2021 11:00 am IST
Abu DhabiRuturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring a hundred during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi: Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring a hundred during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi: Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Abu Dhabi: Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during match 47 of the Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button