IPL 2021: Match 49 – KKR vs SRH

Dubai: Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating half century during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jason Roy during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Dubai International Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Jason Roy of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Dubai International Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Dubai: Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 49 of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Dubai International Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)