Updated: 8th October 2021 9:58 am IST
IPL 2021: Match 53 - CSK vs PK
Dubai: Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings during match 53 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: KL Rahul of Punjab Kings plays a shot during match 53 of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Shardul Thakur of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram with teammates, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium, in UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)
Dubai: Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings players shake hands with each other during their Indian Premier League cricket match, at the Dubai International Stadium, in UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Sportzpics for IPL)

