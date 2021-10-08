IPL 2021: Match 54 – KKR vs RR

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th October 2021 10:02 am IST
Sharjah: Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Sharjah: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders gets bowled during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Sharjah: Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Sharjah: Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Anuj Rawat during Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, UAE, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

