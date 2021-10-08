IPL 2021: Match 55 – MI vs SRH

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th October 2021 11:41 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Jason Roy of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Abu Dhabi: Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Abu Dhabi: Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Nathan Coulter-Nile during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Abu Dhabi: Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of James Neesham with teammates, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

