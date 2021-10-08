IPL 2021: Match 56 – RCB vs DC

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 8th October 2021 11:41 pm IST
Dubai: Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals reacts during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Dubai: Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

