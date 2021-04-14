IPL 2021 Match 6: SRH vs RCB

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th April 2021 12:20 am IST
Chennai: Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: Shahbaz Ahmed of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button