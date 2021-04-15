IPL 2021 Match 7: RR v DC

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 15th April 2021 11:54 pm IST
Mumbai: Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals walks back after his dismissal during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Tom Curran of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals bowls during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)
Mumbai: David Miller of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

