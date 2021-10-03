IPL 2021: Match46 – MI vs DC

Sharjah: Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 46 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Sharjah: Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals bats during match 46 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Sharjah: Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 46 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Sharjah: Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 46 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians during match 46 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)