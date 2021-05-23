IPL 2021: Remaining matches likely to be played in UAE

Mumbai: The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season are likely to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The phase-2 of the season is expected to be held in September-October.

According to a report published in the Times of India, 31 matches of IPL 2021 are pending. On May 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may make an announcement about holding these matches in the UAE.

Apart from it, the BCCI may also talk with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reduce the nine-day gap between the second and third test of the five-test series between India and England that is scheduled to begin on August 4.

30-day window to complete IPL 2021

Even if the BCCI decides not to make any changes in the India-England series, it has 30 days’ time i.e., from September 15 to October 15 to complete the remaining matches of IPL 2021. However, if it manages to curtail the window available for the India-England series, the extra days can be added to the window available for the remaining matches of IPL.

Meanwhile, ECB on Friday said that the BCCI has not made any official request to alter the schedule for India’s five-Test series against England for completing the postponed IPL.

Before finalizing anything, the concerned authorities of BCCI will keep in mind the upcoming T20 world cup that is scheduled to begin in the month of October.

Why IPL 2021 was postponed?

Earlier, the IPL 2021 was postponed after COVID-19 cases emerged in bio-bubble. In a statement, the BCCI had said, “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect”.

The BCCI stands to lose revenues to the tune of Rs 2500 crore if IPL 2021 is not completed.